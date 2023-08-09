Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in-charge visits Cantonment Board Office

Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in-charge Malik Mushtaq Awan on Wednesday met Cantonment Executive Officer Malik Zafar Mahmood Awan to review the arrangements for solving public problems related to Cantonment Board Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in-charge Malik Mushtaq Awan on Wednesday met Cantonment Executive Officer Malik Zafar Mahmood Awan to review the arrangements for solving public problems related to Cantonment Board Sargodha.

On this occasion, the Cantonment Executive Officer told the Federal Ombudsman in-charge that a facility center has been established in the board for redressal of public complaints where all information and facilities related to the office are being provided in a pleasant environment under one window.

An open court is also being held every Tuesday to hear complaints.

Malik Zafar Mahmood said that the construction in the area is allowed only after the approval of the building plan according to the Cantonment bylaws.

He further said that there were sewage issues in the areas which would be resolved soon.

The In-charge Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Malik Mushtaq Awan drew the attention of the Cantonment Executive Officer to the stranded rainwater on the University Road, after which he said that directions have been given to clean the adjacent drains of this important road and drain the rainwater.

Later, In-charge Federal Ombudsman Malik Mushtaq Awan along with the Cantonment Executive Officer visited the facility center of the office and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.