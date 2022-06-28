Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes two Khuli Kutcheries in Kaghan and Naran

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, advisor Regional Secretariat Abbottabad Abdul Ghafoor Baig Tuesday organized two Khuli Kutchries on June 25 at Union Council Office Kagan and on June 27 at C&W Rest House Naran. Officers from federal and provincial departments attended the Kuthery while a large number of people attended and shared their problems.

The majority of the complainants lodged their protests against National Highways Authority (NHA), WAPDA, Nadra, Kagan Development Authority (KDA), FWO, and Provincial education and Health Department.

Advisor Abdul Ghafoor Baig heard complaints against these departments, in particular, the people of the valley demanded redressal of grievances against WAPDA, NHA and KDA. On this occasion, Abdul Ghafoor Baig ordered some departments to immediately resolve issues and also approved many complaints about regular hearing.

The people of Kagan and Naran Valley also registered their complaints against Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), which were accepted for a formal hearing. There were also complaints against the provincial departments on which Abdul Ghafoor Baig assured the people of Kagan Valley that the provincial government would try to resolve the issues after taking the viewpoint of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat on a regular basis.

TMA Balakot, Balakot Police, District Administration and especially other agencies participated and cooperated in organizing Khuli Kutchries. On the occasion, people thanked the Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi for holding Kutcheries in remote areas on his instructions and provision of quick and cheap justice at the doorstep.