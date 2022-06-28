UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Organizes Two Khuli Kutcheries In Kaghan And Naran

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes two Khuli Kutcheries in Kaghan and Naran

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, advisor Regional Secretariat Abbottabad Abdul Ghafoor Baig Tuesday organized two Khuli Kutchries on June 25 at Union Council Office Kagan and on June 27 at C&W Rest House Naran. Officers from federal and provincial departments attended the Kuthery while a large number of people attended and shared their problems.

The majority of the complainants lodged their protests against National Highways Authority (NHA), WAPDA, Nadra, Kagan Development Authority (KDA), FWO, and Provincial education and Health Department.

Advisor Abdul Ghafoor Baig heard complaints against these departments, in particular, the people of the valley demanded redressal of grievances against WAPDA, NHA and KDA. On this occasion, Abdul Ghafoor Baig ordered some departments to immediately resolve issues and also approved many complaints about regular hearing.

The people of Kagan and Naran Valley also registered their complaints against Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), which were accepted for a formal hearing. There were also complaints against the provincial departments on which Abdul Ghafoor Baig assured the people of Kagan Valley that the provincial government would try to resolve the issues after taking the viewpoint of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat on a regular basis.

TMA Balakot, Balakot Police, District Administration and especially other agencies participated and cooperated in organizing Khuli Kutchries. On the occasion, people thanked the Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi for holding Kutcheries in remote areas on his instructions and provision of quick and cheap justice at the doorstep.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Education Abbottabad WAPDA Balakot Turkish Lira June NHA From Government FWO

Recent Stories

Asian Disaster Preparedness Center delegation visi ..

Asian Disaster Preparedness Center delegation visited UVAS

40 minutes ago
 vivo announces its partnership as the Official Spo ..

Vivo announces its partnership as the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qat ..

45 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Shahnaz ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Shahnaz Ahad's collection of writings ..

1 hour ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer of Lollywood movie "Lafangey"

2 hours ago
 Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth t ..

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth to join ‘Tiger Force’ throu ..

2 hours ago
 Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding ..

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding in Karachi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.