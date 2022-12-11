Federal Ombudsman regional office receives 7,500 complaints in 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman's Regional Office Abbottabad on Sunday received 7,500 complaints during the year 2022 and the officials have resolved the grievances and provided justice to the complainants.

According to the details, the regional secretariat of the federal ombudsman, following its jurisdiction, received more than 7,500 complaints regarding various federal government departments and resolve the issues while taking immediate action against them.

The regional secretariat in its press statement said that the federal ombudsman is the only legal forum of Pakistan where the plaintiff gets speedy justice within a few hours and days, while strict action is taken against the person found contravening or misleading the complainant.

The regional office also addresses complaints against the illegal use of powers, unfair treatment, biased behavior, dishonesty, delaying tactics and issuance of notices.

"We will have to give respect to the taxpayers of the country," the ombudsman regional office said.

It said that earlier people could only register their complaints through electronic mail which would also continue, the introduction of the mobile application is a good feature and now the masses can contact the Federal Ombudsman officers through their mobile phones for resolution of their issues.

It was also disclosed that besides other complaints of the masses, the federal ombudsman also focuses on child rights, jail reforms, and overseas Pakistani issues. "We have also directed federal government departments to establish their own complaint cells to address the grievances of the masses."