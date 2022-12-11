UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Receives 7,500 Complaints In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Federal Ombudsman regional office receives 7,500 complaints in 2022

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman's Regional Office Abbottabad on Sunday received 7,500 complaints during the year 2022 and the officials have resolved the grievances and provided justice to the complainants.

According to the details, the regional secretariat of the federal ombudsman, following its jurisdiction, received more than 7,500 complaints regarding various federal government departments and resolve the issues while taking immediate action against them.

The regional secretariat in its press statement said that the federal ombudsman is the only legal forum of Pakistan where the plaintiff gets speedy justice within a few hours and days, while strict action is taken against the person found contravening or misleading the complainant.

The regional office also addresses complaints against the illegal use of powers, unfair treatment, biased behavior, dishonesty, delaying tactics and issuance of notices.

"We will have to give respect to the taxpayers of the country," the ombudsman regional office said.

It said that earlier people could only register their complaints through electronic mail which would also continue, the introduction of the mobile application is a good feature and now the masses can contact the Federal Ombudsman officers through their mobile phones for resolution of their issues.

It was also disclosed that besides other complaints of the masses, the federal ombudsman also focuses on child rights, jail reforms, and overseas Pakistani issues. "We have also directed federal government departments to establish their own complaint cells to address the grievances of the masses."

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Abbottabad Mobile Jail Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

11 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

20 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

20 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

20 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.