UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Resolves Grievances Of People At Doorstep

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Federal Ombudsman regional office resolves grievances of people at doorstep

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Federal Ombudsman's Secretariat, Islamabad Thursday has established its Regional Office in Abbottabad in 2018 to entertain complaints received from general public regarding their grievances against any kind of mal-administration in Federal Government Agencies in Hazara Division.

During the period thousands of complaints from the people of the Hazara division have been resolved those were registered against federal government departments in the Hazara division.

Keeping in the rampant complaints from the residents of Hazara Division against mal-administration prevailing in Federal Government departments, the Wafaqi Mohtasib Syed Tahir Shahbaz had approved setting up an independent Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional office at Abbottabad to redress the grievances of those affectees who cannot afford formal litigation.

The Advisor Khan Saifur Rahman told the media that a complainant may file his complaint against any federal Government Department in Hazara Division through any convenient mean i.e. online, personal visit, email, or in form of a letter, etc.

He informed that a complainant is not necessarily required to hire the services of a legal counsel or representative to represent his case before the RO Abbottabad.

Saif ur Rehman added that a complainant may file his complaint on a simple paper by attaching a copy of CNIC and an affidavit stating that his complaint is not being heard by any other court of law. He further said that on receipt of an application, the complainant and concerned department is summoned at the RO, and the issue is resolved in accordance with Wafaqi Mohtasib (Disposal of Complaints) Regulation 2013.

Related Topics

Islamabad Abbottabad Visit May 2018 Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

ADP, Australian Ambassador discuss cooperation in ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah, Danish cities to strengthen cooperation i ..

1 hour ago

DHA highlights 10 practices parents must avoid to ..

2 hours ago

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

2 hours ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.