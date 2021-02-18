Federal Ombudsman regional office resolves grievances of people at doorstep

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Federal Ombudsman's Secretariat, Islamabad Thursday has established its Regional Office in Abbottabad in 2018 to entertain complaints received from general public regarding their grievances against any kind of mal-administration in Federal Government Agencies in Hazara Division.

During the period thousands of complaints from the people of the Hazara division have been resolved those were registered against federal government departments in the Hazara division.

Keeping in the rampant complaints from the residents of Hazara Division against mal-administration prevailing in Federal Government departments, the Wafaqi Mohtasib Syed Tahir Shahbaz had approved setting up an independent Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional office at Abbottabad to redress the grievances of those affectees who cannot afford formal litigation.

The Advisor Khan Saifur Rahman told the media that a complainant may file his complaint against any federal Government Department in Hazara Division through any convenient mean i.e. online, personal visit, email, or in form of a letter, etc.

He informed that a complainant is not necessarily required to hire the services of a legal counsel or representative to represent his case before the RO Abbottabad.

Saif ur Rehman added that a complainant may file his complaint on a simple paper by attaching a copy of CNIC and an affidavit stating that his complaint is not being heard by any other court of law. He further said that on receipt of an application, the complainant and concerned department is summoned at the RO, and the issue is resolved in accordance with Wafaqi Mohtasib (Disposal of Complaints) Regulation 2013.