Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Resolves NHA Employee Complaint

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 07:11 PM

Federal Ombudsman regional office resolves NHA employee complaint

Federal Ombudsman region secretariat’s intervention has led to the recovery of an amount exceeding 6 lakh rupees for a complainant of Shoaib Yousuf

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Federal Ombudsman region secretariat’s intervention has led to the recovery of an amount exceeding 6 lakh rupees for a complainant of Shoaib Yousuf.

According to the details, a complaint was lodged against the National Highway Authority (NHA) regarding payment defaults Rs. 674000. Upon receiving the complaint, the Regional Office promptly issued a notice to the concerned department.

During the hearing, the NHA authorities informed that fifty percent of the total claimed amount has already been paid to the complainant and rest of the amount would be paid within a month. The complainant expressed gratitude to the Federal Ombudsman's office for resolving the longstanding issue.

Abdul Ghafor Baig, the In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Abbottabad, highlighted the pivotal role of the Federal Ombudsman's office in resolving public grievances.

He emphasized the ongoing collaborative efforts across federal and provincial departments to address mismanagement and ensure the protection of citizens' rights, striving to deliver solutions to their problems to the best of their abilities.

Ghafor Baig also underscored Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi's commitment to delivering justice at every doorstep, noting the organization of Khuli Kutcheries in various areas of the Hazara Division to facilitate public access to justice without enduring the burden of long journeys.

In line with this commitment, an Khuli Kutchery is scheduled to be held at Tehsil Hall Havelian on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Representatives from federal and provincial departments will participate in this initiative. The public is encouraged to attend the open court and avail themselves of this opportunity.

