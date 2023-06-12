Federal Ombudsman regional office to conduct 'Khuli Kutchery' in Haripur on June 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi a 'Khuli Kutchery' will be held on June 15 in the Tehsil Hall of Haripur.

Advisor, Abdul Ghaffar Baig of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in Abbottabad will hear complaints in the 'Khuli Kutchery'.

As per the directions of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, Khuli Kutchery is being conducted at the district and tehsil levels to provide immediate and free justice to the residents of remote areas.

In this regard, Advisor Abdul Ghaffar Baig along with Deputy Advisor Khalid Saeed will hold a Khuli Kutchery at 10:30 am on June 15th in Tehsil Hall, Haripur.

Complaints related to federal departments will be addressed in the Khuli Kutchery.

Advisor Abdul Ghaffar Baig has urged the people of Haripur and surrounding areas to bring their complaints regarding federal institutions, including WAPDA, Sui Gas, Nadra, Post Office, National Highways Authority (NH), Benazir Income Support Program (nha), Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Passport, Telephone Industries or any other federal departments.

He further said that complaints can be filed in the Khuli Kutchery without any fee or the need for a lawyer.

Abdul Ghaffar Baig mentioned that the resolution of these complaints is completed within 60 days. He appealed to the concerned individuals to take advantage of this government facility so that the public's grievances can be resolved, and prompt justice can be ensured.