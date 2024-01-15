Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, a Khuli Kutchery will be held in Tehsil Municipal Office (TMA) Ghazi on Tuesday. Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig from the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad will preside over the Kutchery to listen to complaints.

Federal Ombudsman Secretary Regional Office Abbottabad Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig, along with Deputy

Advisor Khalid Saeed will inaugurate the Khuli Kutchery in TMA office Ghazi on Tuesday at 12 am.

The Khuli Kutchery will address complaints related to departments in Lora. Abdul Ghaffoor Baig has informed the people of Tehsil Ghazi and its adjacent areas that they can present their complaints at this Khuli Kutchery.

if anyone has any complaint related to WAPDA, NADRA, Post Office, National Highways Authority, or any other federal department they can come and register it in the Khuli Kutchehry.

Abdul Ghaffoor Baig further explained that the resolution of these complaints will be expedited within 60 days. There will be no fee involved for complainants, and the need for a lawyer is not necessary. He appealed to concerned individuals to take advantage of this government facility, aiming to alleviate the public's troubles and ensure swift resolution.