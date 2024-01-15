Federal Ombudsman Regional Office To Hold 'Khuli Kutchery'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 07:46 PM
Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, a Khuli Kutchery will be held in Tehsil Municipal Office (TMA) Ghazi on Tuesday. Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig from the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad will preside over the Kutchery to listen to complaints
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, a Khuli Kutchery will be held in Tehsil Municipal Office (TMA) Ghazi on Tuesday. Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig from the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad will preside over the Kutchery to listen to complaints.
Federal Ombudsman Secretary Regional Office Abbottabad Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig, along with Deputy
Advisor Khalid Saeed will inaugurate the Khuli Kutchery in TMA office Ghazi on Tuesday at 12 am.
The Khuli Kutchery will address complaints related to departments in Lora. Abdul Ghaffoor Baig has informed the people of Tehsil Ghazi and its adjacent areas that they can present their complaints at this Khuli Kutchery.
if anyone has any complaint related to WAPDA, NADRA, Post Office, National Highways Authority, or any other federal department they can come and register it in the Khuli Kutchehry.
Abdul Ghaffoor Baig further explained that the resolution of these complaints will be expedited within 60 days. There will be no fee involved for complainants, and the need for a lawyer is not necessary. He appealed to concerned individuals to take advantage of this government facility, aiming to alleviate the public's troubles and ensure swift resolution.
Recent Stories
Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six
China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free trade
CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim
UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024
Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack
RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU
Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach
Man shot dead during motorbike snatching
FPCCI to hold Round Table Discussion on Packaging Sector on 17th
PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani
CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore
FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable Afghanistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim3 minutes ago
-
RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU3 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead during motorbike snatching3 minutes ago
-
PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani3 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore3 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable Afghanistan3 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer gets death penalty3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal to address public meeting at Liaquat bagh39 minutes ago
-
ECP affirms robust preparations for 2024 general elections39 minutes ago
-
Electric lines, poles being removed for early completion of projects: FESCO Chief39 minutes ago
-
SC disposes of PTI's case regarding elections' campaign39 minutes ago
-
Woman killed as vehicle turns turtle39 minutes ago