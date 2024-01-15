Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Regional Office To Hold 'Khuli Kutchery'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 07:46 PM

Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'

Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, a Khuli Kutchery will be held in Tehsil Municipal Office (TMA) Ghazi on Tuesday. Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig from the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad will preside over the Kutchery to listen to complaints

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, a Khuli Kutchery will be held in Tehsil Municipal Office (TMA) Ghazi on Tuesday. Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig from the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad will preside over the Kutchery to listen to complaints.

Federal Ombudsman Secretary Regional Office Abbottabad Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig, along with Deputy

Advisor Khalid Saeed will inaugurate the Khuli Kutchery in TMA office Ghazi on Tuesday at 12 am.

The Khuli Kutchery will address complaints related to departments in Lora. Abdul Ghaffoor Baig has informed the people of Tehsil Ghazi and its adjacent areas that they can present their complaints at this Khuli Kutchery.

if anyone has any complaint related to WAPDA, NADRA, Post Office, National Highways Authority, or any other federal department they can come and register it in the Khuli Kutchehry.

Abdul Ghaffoor Baig further explained that the resolution of these complaints will be expedited within 60 days. There will be no fee involved for complainants, and the need for a lawyer is not necessary. He appealed to concerned individuals to take advantage of this government facility, aiming to alleviate the public's troubles and ensure swift resolution.

Related Topics

Resolution Abbottabad WAPDA Ghazi Post From Government

Recent Stories

Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six

Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six

8 minutes ago
 China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free ..

China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free trade

5 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of ..

CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim

3 minutes ago
 UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024

UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024

3 minutes ago
 Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack

Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack

3 minutes ago
 RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU

RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU

3 minutes ago
Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their ..

Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach

8 minutes ago
 Man shot dead during motorbike snatching

Man shot dead during motorbike snatching

3 minutes ago
 FPCCI to hold Round Table Discussion on Packaging ..

FPCCI to hold Round Table Discussion on Packaging Sector on 17th

3 minutes ago
 PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani

PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani

3 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore

CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore

3 minutes ago
 FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a ..

FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable Afghanistan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan