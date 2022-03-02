Federal Ombudsman Regional office to hold Khuli Kutchry on March 08 in Lora

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad Wednesday has pledged to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps and has started organizing open Kutcheries in various areas of Hazara division, on March 8th an open Kuthechery would be held in Lora.

The people of Lora Circle were informed that if they have any complaint related to any federal agency, they can register their complaint in Open Kuthcery which would be held on March 8 at the office of SDO Wapda Lora.

On the direction of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, regional office Abbottabad is conducting Open Kuthcheries at tehsil level with an objective to provide speedy justice to the people living in the remote areas at their doorstep.

Khawaja Saif-ul-Haman, Regional Head, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Abbottabad would hold the Khuli Kutchery on March 08 at 11:00 a.m. at SDO Wapda Subdivision Kohistan Colony Lora Bazar where complaints related to the federal department would be settled.

The federal ombudsman regional head office informed the people that if they have any complaint related to WAPDA, NADRA, Post Office, National Highways Authority, or any other federal department they can come and register it in the Khuli Kutchery.

The grievances of the masses would be resolved within 60 days, the regional office also directed masses to avail this facility and resolve their issues.