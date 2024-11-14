Federal Ombudsman Regional Secretariat holds open court in Okara

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Federal Ombudsman Regional Secretariat in Faisalabad, led by Director General Inayatullah Doula, organised an open court in Okara to address citizens' issues.

According to a press release, issued here on Thursday, a large number of citizens gathered to voice their complaints on various matters. Doula listened to the issues presented and directed officials from WAPDA and Sui Gas to promptly address the concerns raised by the attendees.

The citizens commended the Federal Ombudsman Regional Secretariat's efforts, calling the open court a much-needed step towards accountability and transparency.

Many attendees highlighted the recurring issues they face with utility services, particularly in electricity and gas supply, which they described as matters of concern.

DG Inayatullah Doula reaffirmed the Ombudsman Secretariat’s commitment to addressing public concerns, stating that resolving citizens' problems remains a top priority. He emphasized that the Secretariat’s open-door policy is designed to provide swift assistance to the public, assuring that accountability and service standards are upheld across all departments.