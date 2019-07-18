UrduPoint.com
Federal Ombudsman Registers 34,157 Cases In Six Months

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:56 PM

Federal Ombudsman registers 34,157 cases in six months

The Federal Ombudsman registered 34,157 cases from January to June this year, around 8.31% more in the same period of previous year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Ombudsman registered 34,157 cases from January to June this year, around 8.31% more in the same period of previous year.

This was stated by Senior Adviser Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, in a meeting of investigating officers of the secretariat, here with Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz in the chair to review progress of investigation work.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, Senior Adviser Implementation Shahidullah Baig informed the meeting that out of the total 12,146 forwarded cases 9,685 had been implemented while 2461 of complex nature were pending.

The Federal Ombudsman accentuated upon investigating officers of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat to clear pendency in the shortest possible time to provide maximum relief to complainants.

He directed to issue directives to all agencies for appointing a focal person of higher rank to correspond with the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat.The ombudsman ordered to establish facilitation desks for complainants' at all regional offices so that the uneducated complainants could be facilitated in a better way.

