Federal Ombudsman Reiterates Commitment To Protect Rights Of Children

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has called upon all segments of the society to redouble their efforts for protecting the rights of the children in the country.

In a message released on the eve of the World Children’s Day, being observed on November 20th every year, he underlined the need to work together for creating a society where children can thrive, learn and grow without fear of violence, discrimination or marginalization, adding that it is our collective responsibility to ensure that our children are safeguarded from all kinds of exploitation, abuse and neglect.

Following is the text of his message issued on the occasion :

“The Federal Ombudsman Office has taken several initiatives for the welfare of children in the country which includes, a pilot research study to address the plight of street children, providing them with access to education, healthcare, and social services.

Pakistan has made significant strides in promoting the child rights, including the establishment of the National Commission for Children (NCC) and the introduction of child-friendly laws and policies.

The office of Ombudsman is working on the issue of Cyber-crimes against Children and a full-fledged office of the Grievance Commissioner for Children has been established in this Secretariat to receive, hear and redress the children complaints.

A dedicated helpline 1056 is also available to lodge the complaints by or on behalf of children against federal government departments.

It has launched a nationwide awareness campaign to educate parents, teachers, and community leaders about the importance of protecting child rights. We appeal to all stakeholders to join hands in this noble endeavor.

“Together, we can build a brighter future for Pakistani children, where their rights are respected, protected, and promoted."

