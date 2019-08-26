Federal ombudsman resolved 11,057 complaints during last quarter

Federal Ombudsman has received 11, 532 complaints during last quarter (April-June) regarding different departments under its jurisdiction out of which 11,057 have been resolved through instant action on behest of federal ombudsman administration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Ombudsman has received 11, 532 complaints during last quarter (April-June) regarding different departments under its jurisdiction out of which 11,057 have been resolved through instant action on behest of federal ombudsman administration.

Most of the complaints received were against power companies followed by the second highest against Sui gas authorities and then against NADRA, said an official of federal ombudsman while talking to APP.

He said, "During last quarter that spans from April to June, 6975 complaints against different power companies have been received out of which 6292 have been resolved".

He said 1859 complaints against Sui Northern Gas Pipeline were received out of which 2093 were solved adding the number of resolved complaints was higher than the original complaints because the pending complaints registered before and were not attended, have also been resolved during this quarter.

He said complaints regarding NADRA were 969 out of which 1094 have been resolved, similarly, he told 539 complaints against Pakistan Post while the resolved ones are 497.

"Complaints received against Allama Iqbal Open University (AIUO) are 277 from which 257 complaints have been resolved while complaints against State Life Insurance were 246 out of which 208 have been resolved", he added.

Grievances against Baitul Maal were 481 and resolved ones were 382 similarly 186 complaints received against Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) from which 234 decisions have been taken to resolve these complaints, he added.

Official also said that federal ombudsman's online portal was receiving approximately 60 complaints regarding different departments on daily basis which gets resolved within 60 days after filing.

Ombudsman secretariat has already established an Instant Complaints Resolution Mechanism (CMIS), a mobile application, under which complaints concerning every agency/department were received and entertained.

"People's grievances about all those institution under federal ombudsman's jurisdiction are resolved within 60 days and they need no lawyer or deposit any fee to get their problems redressed", he said.

He said that people should come to their institute for solution of their issues as our officers' issue on the spot orders to resolve the hardships thus ensuring provision of cheaper justice on the door step of the complainants.