Federal Ombudsman Resolves 3-year Delay In Pension Payment To Army Widow

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A widow of a former army personnel from Lora, Abbottabad Tuesday has finally received her family pension arrears of Rs 17,724, owing to the timely intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi. The payment, delayed for over three years, was issued after a formal complaint was lodged.

Widow of Aftab Ahmed, had approached the Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office in Abbottabad, alleging unnecessary delays by the Controller of Military Accounts (Pensions), Lahore, despite her submission of all required documentation.

Following the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office promptly issued a notice to the Controller of Military Accounts, initiating a detailed investigation.

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi directed the department to expedite the release of the pending payment, which was subsequently delivered to the complainant.

Expressing her relief and gratitude, widow of Aftab Ahmed thanked Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and Regional Office Abbottabad’s Advisor In-charge, Rasheed Ahmad, for their dedicated efforts in resolving her long-standing issue.

Advisor In-charge Rasheed Ahmad emphasized that the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat remains steadfast in ensuring the swift and fair resolution of public complaints, reaffirming its commitment to providing justice without unnecessary delays.

