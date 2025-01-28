Federal Ombudsman Resolves 50 Cases In Layyah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Federal Ombudsman’s Investigations Officer Mahmood Khan Mahay heard complaints of people against federal departments in Layyah on Tuesday and resolved 50 of them providing Rs 2 million worth of relief to the complainants.
While presiding over an open court at the town municipal corporation office Layyah, FO’s IO received complaints by hand from a number of complainants, says an official release issued here. On complaints received against Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), the Investigations Officer issued orders to Mepco to provide over Rs 2 million worth of relief to the complainants.
He ordered executive engineer Mepco Layyah Afzal Joiya, and Xen Kot Addu Abdul Wahid, who were present there, to restore over eight (8) electricity connections. On a complaint from a farmer from Kehror Pakka sub division, he asked the Mepco representative to provide Rs80,000 relief to the complainant and submit a compliance report.
During hearing, Mahmood Khan Mahay took serious notice of transformers theft cases in Mepco’s division and asked officials to take concrete steps for recovery of the state assets and get the criminals punished by expediting the process of law.
Recent Stories
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025
Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves 50 cases in Layyah5 minutes ago
-
KP governor criticizes KP govt’s failure to deliver5 minutes ago
-
Tanker blast: Punjab govt assures affected families of compensation5 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur reviews anti polio campaign5 minutes ago
-
Govt to ensure timely payment of journalists' salaries: Azma5 minutes ago
-
Rs 30 million approved for Balambat Bridge5 minutes ago
-
Faisal Karim Kundi stresses unity for achieving Saraiki province5 minutes ago
-
FDA Sports Complex to be upgraded: DG5 minutes ago
-
Minister for collaboration among relevant departments to complete developmental projects5 minutes ago
-
KP govt. achieves 49 percent increase in revenue collection: CM aide5 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on food safety violations in DG Khan division15 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui warns of committee dissolution, if PTI talks aren’t resumed by Jan 3115 minutes ago