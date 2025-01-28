Federal Ombudsman resolves 50 cases in Layyah

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Federal Ombudsman’s Investigations Officer Mahmood Khan Mahay heard complaints of people against federal departments in Layyah on Tuesday and resolved 50 of them providing Rs 2 million worth of relief to the complainants.

While presiding over an open court at the town municipal corporation office Layyah, FO’s IO received complaints by hand from a number of complainants, says an official release issued here. On complaints received against Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), the Investigations Officer issued orders to Mepco to provide over Rs 2 million worth of relief to the complainants.

He ordered executive engineer Mepco Layyah Afzal Joiya, and Xen Kot Addu Abdul Wahid, who were present there, to restore over eight (8) electricity connections. On a complaint from a farmer from Kehror Pakka sub division, he asked the Mepco representative to provide Rs80,000 relief to the complainant and submit a compliance report.

During hearing, Mahmood Khan Mahay took serious notice of transformers theft cases in Mepco’s division and asked officials to take concrete steps for recovery of the state assets and get the criminals punished by expediting the process of law.