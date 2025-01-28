Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Resolves 50 Cases In Layyah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Federal Ombudsman resolves 50 cases in Layyah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Federal Ombudsman’s Investigations Officer Mahmood Khan Mahay heard complaints of people against federal departments in Layyah on Tuesday and resolved 50 of them providing Rs 2 million worth of relief to the complainants.

While presiding over an open court at the town municipal corporation office Layyah, FO’s IO received complaints by hand from a number of complainants, says an official release issued here. On complaints received against Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), the Investigations Officer issued orders to Mepco to provide over Rs 2 million worth of relief to the complainants.

He ordered executive engineer Mepco Layyah Afzal Joiya, and Xen Kot Addu Abdul Wahid, who were present there, to restore over eight (8) electricity connections. On a complaint from a farmer from Kehror Pakka sub division, he asked the Mepco representative to provide Rs80,000 relief to the complainant and submit a compliance report.

During hearing, Mahmood Khan Mahay took serious notice of transformers theft cases in Mepco’s division and asked officials to take concrete steps for recovery of the state assets and get the criminals punished by expediting the process of law.

Recent Stories

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

10 minutes ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

10 minutes ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

40 minutes ago
 From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

49 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

55 minutes ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

1 hour ago
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

1 hour ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

1 hour ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

1 hour ago
 Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two ..

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..

1 hour ago
 Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sect ..

Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025

1 hour ago
 Middle East families to experience $1 trillion tra ..

Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan