Federal Ombudsman resolves 78,702 complaints in current year: Dr Inam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis of Federal Ombudsman department Dr Inam-Ul-Haq Javed said that the 78,702 out of 85,028 complaints have been resolved during the ongoing year.

Holding a press conference here on Thursday, he said that complaints of overseas Pakistanis being resolved on top priority. He said that the department received most of the complaints against Sui Gas and Electricity distribution companies. He urged masses to contact federal ombudsman offices to get early justice.

Dr Inam added that more than 9.5 million Pakistanis were living abroad the solution of their issues was top priority in order to provide them best facilities. He said that one window facilitation centres have been set up at all international airports where officials of more than 12 government departments have been deployed for public facilitation.

He said that the federal ombudsman had already taken suo moto action on different issues in the past including F9 park, issues of children in Kasur, educational system in jails and others.

Dr Inam added that the department had received 133,521 complaints in the last year out of which 130,000 complaints have been resolved so far. He said that the federal ombudsman has received 85,028 complaints during the ongoing year out of which 78,702 have been resolved. He said that the history of federal ombudsman was started from Hazrat Umer (R.A) when he made all government departments answerable to masses.

Regional Head Muhammad Farhan Sikandar Khosa, Regional Associate Advisor Mahmood Javed Bhatti and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.