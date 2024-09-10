Federal Ombudsman resolves Abbottabad resident’s disputed electricity bill

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi has successfully intervened to correct an excessive electricity bill for a resident of Abbottabad.

According to the details, the complaint was lodged by a woman from the Jhangi Qaziyaan area of Abbottabad, who had received an unusually high electricity bill of Rs. 33,100 from the PESCO department. She contested that this amount was unfairly inflated compared to her actual usage.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman’s office issued notices to PESCO officials and conducted a comprehensive review of the case. Following this investigation, Ombudsman directed PESCO to correct the bill. The revised bill now stands at Rs.

19,490, reflecting a fair adjustment based on actual consumption.

The complainant expressed her sincere appreciation to Ombudsman Qureshi and Rashid Ahmed, Advisor In-Charge of the Regional Office in Abbottabad, for their prompt and effective intervention.

Rashid Ahmed, Advisor In-Charge for Hazara Division, affirmed the commitment of the Federal Ombudsman’s office to address mismanagement and public grievances swiftly.

He emphasized that complaints are handled expeditiously and that strict adherence to decisions is enforced. He also encouraged the public to utilize the Federal Ombudsman’s services for timely and free resolution of their issues.