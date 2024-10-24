Federal Ombudsman resolves billing issues for PESCO consumers in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Thursday intervened to address significant billing problems faced by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) consumers in Abbottabad.

As a direct result of the Ombudsman's decision, Khalil ur Rehman from Nathiagali had an excessive bill of one lac rupees waived. He, along with Bilal Ahmad from Malakpura, Abbottabad, lodged complaints against PESCO for issuing electricity bills without proper meter readings. The complainants alleged that bills were generated solely on estimations due to the meter reader's failure to visit, leading to inflated charges.

In response to the complaints, the Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office in Abbottabad issued notices to PESCO officials and requested a comprehensive report.

An investigation revealed that incorrect billing practices were indeed in place.

PESCO officials attributed these issues to staff shortages, noting that only two-meter readers were available for a growing customer base.

After a thorough inquiry, Ombudsman Qureshi ruled in favuor of the consumers, ordering PESCO to waive the fines and ensure that future bills are based on accurate meter readings. Consequently, PESCO cancelled Khalil ur Rehman’s excessive bill and waived the fine for Bilal Ahmad.

The complainants expressed their gratitude to Ombudsman Qureshi and Regional Office Advisor Rashid Ahmad for resolving their longstanding issues.