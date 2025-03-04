Federal Ombudsman Resolves Over 100 Cases In Khairpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 08:28 PM
The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Sukkur, under the guidance of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, conducted a successful open court session at the Circuit House in Khairpur on Tuesday
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Sukkur, under the guidance of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, conducted a successful open court session at the Circuit House in Khairpur on Tuesday.
Over 100 cases were heard, providing relief to more than 40 petitioners, with benefits exceeding Rs. 1.5 million.
The open court session addressed complaints against various organizations, including PTCL, SEPCO, Nadra, universities, and National Bank. Dr. Abdul Wahid Indhar, Associate Advisor at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Sukkur, stated that prompt action is taken on public complaints, providing relief to the affected individuals.
In a separate operation, Assistant Commissioner Arslan Haider Phulpoto, along with other officials, conducted a surprise visit to various markets in Khairpur, including Luqman, Civil Hospital Road, and Mill Colony.
The team checked prices of essential commodities, imposing fines of over Rs. 5,500 on vendors and shopkeepers found violating official price lists.
Similar operations were carried out in other areas, including Kot Diji, where Assistant Commissioner Dr. Rana Hasib inspected hotels and markets, imposing fines of over Rs. 6,000.
In Kot Diji, a fine of Rs. 1,500 was imposed for violating official price lists. Additionally, Assistant Commissioner Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Pirjogi inspected markets in Pirjogi, Ahmedpur, and Rahuja, imposing fines of over Rs. 2,000 for violating the Ramadan Ordinance.
Recent Stories
Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF
Police committed to public safety: CPO
WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation
Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services shortlists nine government ..
Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival
DPM/FM to participate in Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministe ..
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth disease
PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towards economic stability, prospe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF2 minutes ago
-
Police committed to public safety: CPO7 minutes ago
-
WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation7 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves over 100 cases in Khairpur2 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM to participate in Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers2 minutes ago
-
Scholars hail Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra as role model for women worldwide30 minutes ago
-
Experts for disaster-resistant healthcare infrastructure for youth30 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi joins officers for iftar at Zero Point checkpost41 minutes ago
-
Laborer dies after being buried in sandpit41 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held to honour SP Sher Ali Jamali41 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Fatima praised as role model for women41 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy competition held at University of Gujrat41 minutes ago