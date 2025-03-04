Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Resolves Over 100 Cases In Khairpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 08:28 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Sukkur, under the guidance of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, conducted a successful open court session at the Circuit House in Khairpur on Tuesday.

Over 100 cases were heard, providing relief to more than 40 petitioners, with benefits exceeding Rs. 1.5 million.

The open court session addressed complaints against various organizations, including PTCL, SEPCO, Nadra, universities, and National Bank. Dr. Abdul Wahid Indhar, Associate Advisor at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Sukkur, stated that prompt action is taken on public complaints, providing relief to the affected individuals.

In a separate operation, Assistant Commissioner Arslan Haider Phulpoto, along with other officials, conducted a surprise visit to various markets in Khairpur, including Luqman, Civil Hospital Road, and Mill Colony.

The team checked prices of essential commodities, imposing fines of over Rs. 5,500 on vendors and shopkeepers found violating official price lists.

Similar operations were carried out in other areas, including Kot Diji, where Assistant Commissioner Dr. Rana Hasib inspected hotels and markets, imposing fines of over Rs. 6,000.

In Kot Diji, a fine of Rs. 1,500 was imposed for violating official price lists. Additionally, Assistant Commissioner Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Pirjogi inspected markets in Pirjogi, Ahmedpur, and Rahuja, imposing fines of over Rs. 2,000 for violating the Ramadan Ordinance.

