Federal Ombudsman Resolves Over 223,000 Complaints In 2024: Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi
Published April 23, 2025
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi has revealed on Wednesday that over 223,000 complaints were resolved in 2024 through swift and effective action, with an impressive 93.21% implementation rate. He made these remarks during a visit to the Federal Ombudsman’s regional office in Abbottabad, where he met with local heads of federal departments and members of the media.
Calling the Ombudsman’s Secretariat a “court for the poor,” Qureshi emphasized that the institution is committed to providing justice to the underprivileged and marginalized communities across Pakistan. He urged government officials to ensure the implementation of Ombudsman decisions to provide immediate relief to complainants.
“In 2024, we received 226,372 complaints, and successfully resolved 223,198 of them. This is not only a record-breaking achievement but a testament to our dedication to public service,” Qureshi stated.
During the meeting, he highlighted the outreach initiatives taken by the Ombudsman’s office, including the holding of 126 open courts across the country to ensure justice at the grassroots level. Under the Outreach Complaint Handling and Resolution (OCHR) program, 171 visits were conducted, resolving 4,840 complaints on-site.
Additionally, the Ombudsman’s inspection teams carried out 79 visits to federal departments to improve governance and service delivery.
Qureshi also announced the expansion of the Ombudsman’s network, with new regional offices established in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Sahiwal, bringing the total number of operational cities to 25. A new office is also planned for Dera Ghazi Khan.
He stressed that filing complaints has been made easier and more accessible, thanks to the integration of digital platforms, including Zoom, WhatsApp, and other IT tools for complaint registration and hearing participation.
The Federal Ombudsman also noted that special complaint commissioners have been appointed to handle issues related to overseas Pakistanis and children, and that efforts are ongoing to improve facilities for prisoners across the country.
Concluding his visit, Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi reiterated that the Ombudsman’s institution is a beacon of hope for the common citizen. “We are committed to delivering justice right at the doorstep of the people, especially those who are unable to access it through conventional means,” he said.
