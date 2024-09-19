Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Resolves Pension Issue Of Post Office Employee

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Federal Ombudsman resolves pension issue of post office employee

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Tahir Mahmood, a post office employee from Abbottabad on Thursday has received his pension following the intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi.

Mahmood had filed a complaint after retiring in April 2024, asserting that his pension had not been paid.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman’s office immediately issued a notice to senior officials within the Post Office Department. After conducting a thorough investigation, Ombudsman Qureshi ruled in favor of Mahmood, directing the department to expedite the pension payment.

The Post Office Department promptly completed the required paperwork and submitted it to headquarters for approval.

Expressing his gratitude, Tahir Mahmood thanked the Federal Ombudsman and Rashid Ahmed, the Advisor Charge of the Abbottabad Regional Office, for their effective intervention in resolving his long-standing issue.

Rashid Ahmed highlighted the Federal Ombudsman’s ongoing commitment to addressing public concerns, particularly emphasizing the swift actions taken on pension-related complaints for widows and government employees.

He noted that the Federal Ombudsman functions as a public court, where issues are resolved quickly and at no cost, encouraging citizens to seek assistance for their grievances.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Rashid April Post From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court Employment

Recent Stories

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

2 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

5 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

5 hours ago
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

6 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

6 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan