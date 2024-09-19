Federal Ombudsman resolves pension issue of post office employee

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Tahir Mahmood, a post office employee from Abbottabad on Thursday has received his pension following the intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi.

Mahmood had filed a complaint after retiring in April 2024, asserting that his pension had not been paid.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman’s office immediately issued a notice to senior officials within the Post Office Department. After conducting a thorough investigation, Ombudsman Qureshi ruled in favor of Mahmood, directing the department to expedite the pension payment.

The Post Office Department promptly completed the required paperwork and submitted it to headquarters for approval.

Expressing his gratitude, Tahir Mahmood thanked the Federal Ombudsman and Rashid Ahmed, the Advisor Charge of the Abbottabad Regional Office, for their effective intervention in resolving his long-standing issue.

Rashid Ahmed highlighted the Federal Ombudsman’s ongoing commitment to addressing public concerns, particularly emphasizing the swift actions taken on pension-related complaints for widows and government employees.

He noted that the Federal Ombudsman functions as a public court, where issues are resolved quickly and at no cost, encouraging citizens to seek assistance for their grievances.