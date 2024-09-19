Federal Ombudsman Resolves Pension Issue Of Post Office Employee
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Tahir Mahmood, a post office employee from Abbottabad on Thursday has received his pension following the intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi.
Mahmood had filed a complaint after retiring in April 2024, asserting that his pension had not been paid.
Upon receiving the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman’s office immediately issued a notice to senior officials within the Post Office Department. After conducting a thorough investigation, Ombudsman Qureshi ruled in favor of Mahmood, directing the department to expedite the pension payment.
The Post Office Department promptly completed the required paperwork and submitted it to headquarters for approval.
Expressing his gratitude, Tahir Mahmood thanked the Federal Ombudsman and Rashid Ahmed, the Advisor Charge of the Abbottabad Regional Office, for their effective intervention in resolving his long-standing issue.
Rashid Ahmed highlighted the Federal Ombudsman’s ongoing commitment to addressing public concerns, particularly emphasizing the swift actions taken on pension-related complaints for widows and government employees.
He noted that the Federal Ombudsman functions as a public court, where issues are resolved quickly and at no cost, encouraging citizens to seek assistance for their grievances.
Recent Stories
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three criminal gangs busted44 seconds ago
-
Islamabad Police recruits next of kin of martyrs, officers11 minutes ago
-
Teenager girl tortured11 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on sale, purchase of books to prevent unfair means in MDCAT11 minutes ago
-
LHC stops authorities from arresting Salman Akram Raja11 minutes ago
-
Safe City reunites lost child with parents21 minutes ago
-
Registrar office objects on petition against proposed amendment21 minutes ago
-
Land dispute claims two lives in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner fixes time in offices to listen to public complaints41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia for enhanced trade, economic cooperation, regional connectivity41 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab gifts home to another martyr’s family41 minutes ago
-
Seeds with modern production capacity highly needed: minister41 minutes ago