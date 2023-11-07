Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Sacritariat's IO Hears Cases Of OCR Programme In Bhakkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Federal Ombudsman Sacritariat's IO hears cases of OCR Programme in Bhakkar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Federal Ombudsman Secretariat’s Investigation Officer in Dera Ismail Khan regional Office Arif Khan Kundi on Tuesday visited Bhakkar district and heard the cases of the OCR Programme against different departments in the Provincial Ombudsman office.

The deputy advisor paid this visit following the directions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, said a news release issued here.

Arif Khan Kundi heard cases of the OCR programme against WAPDA (FESCO), Postal Life Insurance, State Life Insurance Company and other departments in the Provincial Ombudsman Office Bhakkar.

He provided relief on the spot by issuing orders to the officers of the relevant institutions.

Addressing a press conference here, the deputy advisor said besides holding open courts in remote areas, they were also conducting inspections of the offices of the relevant departments.

He said timely redressal of people's complaints was our priority. He said the main objective of his visit to Bhakkar was to enable the citizens to have access to the government's officials so that the problems of all the people could be resolved at their doorsteps.

In this context, he instructed the officers of the departments concerned that any kind of negligence and laziness would not be tolerated in future.

Related Topics

WAPDA Company Visit Dera Ismail Khan Bhakkar All Government FESCO

Recent Stories

President Dr Arif Alvi for a comprehensive strateg ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for a comprehensive strategy to address mental health iss ..

18 minutes ago
 SCCI chief asks airliners to take steps to facilit ..

SCCI chief asks airliners to take steps to facilitate business community

18 minutes ago
 Speakers call for independent state of Palestine t ..

Speakers call for independent state of Palestine to ensure world peace

18 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds Rs1.11 against Dollar

Rupee sheds Rs1.11 against Dollar

14 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

ATC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

2 hours ago
UAE to set up 150-bed field hospital in Gaza: offi ..

UAE to set up 150-bed field hospital in Gaza: official media

14 minutes ago
 Promotion of echo-friendly agri technology to help ..

Promotion of echo-friendly agri technology to help combat smog: Dr Iqrar

14 minutes ago
 US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make ..

Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make a Resounding Comeback in Pakis ..

2 hours ago
 U.S. plans $320 million weapons transfer to Israel ..

U.S. plans $320 million weapons transfer to Israel as Gaza death toll mounts: Re ..

14 minutes ago
 PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general e ..

PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general elections

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan