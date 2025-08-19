Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Helps Citizens To Recover Rs 39m
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's regional office in Sargodha, led by Regional Head
Khawaja Saif-ur-Rehman, successfully helped citizens to recover Rs 39,82,000 long-delayed
payments.
According to a press release issued by Federal Ombudsman Regional Office on Tuesday,
the payments were made to resolve cases that had been pending for several years.
Muhammad Ashraf received Rs 10,40,000 from the GPO for a joint account while
pensioners were paid a total of Rs 29,87,085.
Additionally, Gohar Khan from Bhera Tehsil received a pension of Rs 855,326.
Recent Stories
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..
Hatta exports power to Dubai
Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..
Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret
UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025
UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..
Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot
NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman Sargodha helps citizens to recover Rs 39m2 minutes ago
-
AIOU opens registration for convocation 2025; deadline set as August 312 minutes ago
-
Senators announces five day salary to flood victims2 minutes ago
-
Three-day symposium on `Radiation Techniques in Health and Environment’ continues in Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hyderabad Attends Closing Ceremony of Jashan-e-Azadi Hockey League22 minutes ago
-
AAC briefed about lifestock department's performance22 minutes ago
-
Professor Dr. Shoukat Iqbal Khattak highlights role of Pakistani Diaspora in educational diplomacy22 minutes ago
-
Senate extends two ordinances for 120 days32 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall Cultural centre to celebrate Jashan-e-Latif on August 2232 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain in Sargodha32 minutes ago
-
Compensation payments to flood victims begin under special package: Saif32 minutes ago
-
Literary Organisations, NGOs urge masses to support flood victims on 'World Humanitarian Day'32 minutes ago