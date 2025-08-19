Federal Ombudsman Sargodha helps citizens to recover Rs 39m

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's regional office in Sargodha, led by Regional Head

Khawaja Saif-ur-Rehman, successfully helped citizens to recover Rs 39,82,000 long-delayed

payments.

According to a press release issued by Federal Ombudsman Regional Office on Tuesday,

the payments were made to resolve cases that had been pending for several years.

Muhammad Ashraf received Rs 10,40,000 from the GPO for a joint account while

pensioners were paid a total of Rs 29,87,085.

Additionally, Gohar Khan from Bhera Tehsil received a pension of Rs 855,326.