Federal Ombudsman Sargodha In-charge Holds Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 09:37 PM

On the instructions of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Sargodha Khawaja Saif-ur-Rehman held an open court at XEN FESCO Office Mianwali on Thursday in which complaints against federal institutions were heard

More than 26 complainants submitted complaints against mismanagement of federal institutions, electricity, Postal Life Insurance Company, NADRA, Pakistan Baitul Mal ,National Bank, Passport Office, Pakistan Benevolent Fund, EOBI and Chashma WAPDA Project were also included The complaints of the complaints were redressed on the spot, while 26 new complaints were received.

Instructions were issued to the federal institutions against which the complaints were decided to be remedied on the spot.

He informed the people present in the open court to write their complaints against mismanagement in federal institutions only on plain paper.

Attach a copy of your identity card with it, write your mobile number and send it to the Federal Ombudsman's Regional Office Sargodha on the website of the Federal Registry or on WhatsApp or via email or by regular mail. He said that it should only be taken into account that you have not approached any court for the resolution of your case and that your case is not under trial. Apart from this, it should not be related to the Ministry of Defense or foreign affairs. He said that a decision is made on your complaint within 30 days. He informed the people of Mianwali to take full advantage of the services of the Federal Ombudsman and take advantage of this facility of the government for quick and cheap justice.

