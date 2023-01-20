UrduPoint.com

'Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Office Resolves 2389 Complaints In 2022'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

'Federal Ombudsman Sargodha office resolves 2389 complaints in 2022'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha received 2585 public complaints in 2022, out of which 2389 complaints had been solved, this was informed by incharge Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha, Mushtaq Ahmed Awan while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said that the department was striving hard to provide justice to masses under its jurisdictions since the very first day of its establishment.

Mushtaq Awan said that Federal Ombudsman Regional Office was established in Sargodha on 25th of November 2021. He informed that the department had also recovered a bill of 44 units of GEPCO and 82 thousands units bills of FESCO from the defaulters.

The department also recovered rupees one billion of 28 Postal life insurance policy holders from Postal Life Insurance Company.

He further said that Federal Ombudsman institution was established in 24 January 1983 under the presidential orders and started working on 8th of August 1983, aimed to provide justice to those people who had complaints against federal institutions.

The Federal Ombudsman had provided free of cost justice to 19 lakh complainers so far across the country.

He said that Federal Ombudsman was the court of the poor, depressed people who were not in a position to afford any court fee.

