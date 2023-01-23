UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Secretariat 's 40th Anniversary On Tuesday

The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Hyderabad Region will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the secretariat on January 24 (Tuesday)

The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Hyderabad Region will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the secretariat on January 24 (Tuesday).

According to the regional head of the secretariat, Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed, the event would take place on the 5th floor of the State Life Building on Thandi Sarak road.

The representatives of civil society, civil servants and the media have been invited to attend the event.

