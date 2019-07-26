Federal Ombudsman Secretariat shows concern over non-provision of basic facilities in housing foundation sectors

The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat has shown great concern over non-provision of basic facilities to the residents of those sectors which had been developed by the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) and Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat has shown great concern over non-provision of basic facilities to the residents of those sectors which had been developed by the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) and Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA).

There were number of complaints lodged by the residents against the above two subsidiary departments working under Ministry of Housing and Works for non provision of basic infrastructure and facilities, said a press release on Friday.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz took notice on this delay and to know the progress over these ongoing projects, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senior Adviser Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi in the ombudsman secretariat.

The Managing Director of PHA, Director General (DG) of housing foundation and members planning and engineering were among others who attended the meeting.

The DG housing foundation informed that 4280 kanals land was acquired in G-13 and G-14, out of which 7446 plots were developed. The plots had been handed over to allottees in G-13/14(1-2-3 sectors) but eight percent plots had not been handed over to the allottees in G-13 and G-14/4 due to unauthorized occupants.

Adviser Implementation of federal ombudsman secretariat, Shahidullah Baig informed the meeting that a number of complainants awaited for possession of plots in these sectors, whereas they had paid full amount of plots since many years.

The Ombudsman Secretariat directed that if there was some law and order situation, then plots at an alternate place must be given to them.

The Member Planning of Capital Development Authority (CDA) informed that the 15 percent land was to be given to CDA for green land but 8 percent had been handed over to it under the project of housing foundation project in Bhara Kahu therefore, CDA was unable to develop green areas as per plan. The Ombudsman Secretariat directed to provide the 7 percent land in Bhara Kahu project within one month so that CDA could develop green areas.

The Managing Director PHA informed that Kuri road project is almost completed but Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) was not providing electricity due to non-provision of Non Objection Certificate (NOC) by CDA.

The Member Planning and Engineering CDA informed that modalities had been worked out regarding issuance of NOC and case would be placed in the next board meeting of CDA.

The MD, PHA informed that in G-10 total 368 flats had been handed over to allottees with provision of all basic facilities and 259 apartments would be handed over in couple of months after provision of all necessary facilities. Both the departments informed that water shortage was being met with installation of more tube well in all sectors and apartments of PHA. The Ombudsman Secretariat noted that there was lack of coordination among all three departments and directed to convene a meeting within a week to resolve all issues.

The ombudsman secretariat also formed a committee under the chairmanship of Shahidullah Baig to monitor the progress on all issues.

The Ombudsman Secretariat further directed to present an implementation report on all issues after 30 days.