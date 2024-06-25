Federal Ombudsman Secures Insurance Claim Payment For Thandiani Resident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Tuesday facilitated the payment of an insurance claim to Abdul Rasheed, a policyholder of State Life Insurance from Thandiani, Abbottabad.
Abdul Rasheed had lodged a complaint at the regional office of the Federal Ombudsman in Abbottabad, citing unjustified delays in the payment of his insurance claim despite the expiration of the policy term.
Following a comprehensive investigation, the Federal Ombudsman ruled in favor of policyholder Abdul Rasheed, resulting in the payment of Rs. 519,360.
Expressing his gratitude, Abdul Rasheed thanked Federal Ombudsman and, In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abdul Ghafoor Baig for resolving his long-standing issue.
