Federal Ombudsman Secures Payment Resolution For Virtual University Employee
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The timely intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi has successfully resolved a payment dispute for Abdul Majid, an employee of Virtual University from Abbottabad.
As a result, Majid has received his long-overdue dues. Rashid Ahmad, Advisor In-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in Abbottabad, emphasized that the Ombudsman’s office addresses cases of maladministration within federal institutions.
The issue arose when Abdul Majid filed a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman, citing that despite his resignation from Virtual University, his outstanding dues had not been paid, and the institution was causing unnecessary delays.
Notices were issued to the concerned authorities at Virtual University, and following a thorough investigation, the Federal Ombudsman ruled in favor of the complainant. The university was directed to make the payment without further delay, which it subsequently did.
In a written statement, Majid expressed his gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi and Rashid Ahmad for their role in resolving the issue.
