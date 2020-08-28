Federal ombudsman shows serious concern over delay in govt housing projects

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has shown great concern over un-necessary delay, poor construction work and difficulties in completing government housing projects in different parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has shown great concern over un-necessary delay, poor construction work and difficulties in completing government housing projects in different parts of the country.

He was chairing a high level meeting to review progress in different government housing sectors in Islamabad and other parts of the country.

He directed Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to ensure completion of all codal formalities of the regulators such as; Capital Development Authority (CDA) or any other authority before starting of any new project.

He further directed FGEHA to constitute committees of allottees in all the government sectors to remove construction and maintenance issues and their complaints.

He also asked the CDA, PHA and FGEHA for provision of hospital facilities in new sectors.

He further directed the CDA chairman to hand over possession of plots to their allottees in Park Enclave-I and II at the earliest.

The ombudsman directed all these departments to ensure standardized construction work and development facilities in government owned housing projects.

The meeting was attended by CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed, PHA Managing Director Tariq Rasheed, FGEHA Director General Waseem Hayat Bajwa, National Police Foundation director general and other senior officials of the departments.

The Tariq Rasheed informed that out of 588 flats in Kuri road project, 272 have been handed over to its allottees, and 60% work has been completed in respect of 366 remaining apartments which would be completed by September 15, and in October these would be handed over to their allottees.

He said that necessary no objection certificates (NOCs) from all departments concerned have been obtained for all PHA housing projects.

Shahidullah Baig, Senior Advisor WMS informed that a number of complaints against PHA with regard to quality of construction were pending before him.

The ombudsman directed PHA managing director to improve quality of construction as per given standards. The latter assured that apartments are being handed over to their allottees after their complete satisfaction on construction standards.

The CDA chairman informed that access road to PHA apartments has been given through Park Enclave Project.

PHA managing director further informed that 58% construction work has been completed of 3200 multi storey apartments in Sector I-12 and 1584 apartments in I-16/3 would be handed over to the allottees by March next year.

Waseem Hayat Bajwa informed that 90 % encroachments in Sector G-13 and 14 have been cleared and allotments of pending plots would be cleared in eight months.

The ombudsman directed to clear all encroachments and allot pending plots within six months.

The director general informed that mutation process of Green Enclave-I and II at Bara Kahu has been completed and development work is on its fast track.

He said development work in Green Enclave-I would be completed by April, 2023.

He also said 6000 more plots have been created in Green Enclave-II sector and its Lay out plan as well as Engineering Plan have been approved, whereas, 36000 government employees have been registered as yet.

Amir Ali Ahmed informed the federal ombudsman that issues of NOC and other approvals have been settled by removing most of the irritants in government housing sectors.

He said the possession of plots in Park Enclave-I and II schemes would be handed over at the earliest.

He further informed that a major project for provision of water to Islamabad from Ghazi Brotha is underway.

He also said under the direction of federal ombudsman, maintenance work in F-9 and other parks of Islamabad is in process.