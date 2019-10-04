Federal Ombudsman starts online trails through mobile video

Federal Ombudsman began pilot project of hearing trials through mobile video facility in a bid to provide speedy and cost free justice to people at their doorstep through mobile video facility

Investigating Officer of the federal ombudsman Rana Shohrat started hearing different cases through Skype, IMO and other software programmes that provide free audio and video calls facility.

She attended the hearing of cases from Multan, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Mianwali districts while sitting in federal ombudsman secretariat.

According to spokesperson of federal ombudsman Javed Chodhary, this is the first project in judicial history of the country where hearing process took place by taking public's statements though their mobile phones via video conferencing.

This program has been launched as a pilot project.

This pilot project would run for two months and the proper launching of Skype hearing would take place in the first week of December.

The hearing of the cases was conducted successfully and citizens appreciated the secretariat for providing this facility right from their homes.

This service was already available for overseas Pakistanis which was initiated two years back by Ombudsman Secretariat.

The Federal Ombudsman is faster in providing justice without a lawyer and without any compensation.