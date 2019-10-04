UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Ombudsman Starts Online Trails Through Mobile Video

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:12 PM

Federal Ombudsman starts online trails through mobile video

Federal Ombudsman began pilot project of hearing trials through mobile video facility in a bid to provide speedy and cost free justice to people at their doorstep through mobile video facility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Ombudsman began pilot project of hearing trials through mobile video facility in a bid to provide speedy and cost free justice to people at their doorstep through mobile video facility.

Investigating Officer of the federal ombudsman Rana Shohrat started hearing different cases through Skype, IMO and other software programmes that provide free audio and video calls facility.

She attended the hearing of cases from Multan, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Mianwali districts while sitting in federal ombudsman secretariat.

According to spokesperson of federal ombudsman Javed Chodhary, this is the first project in judicial history of the country where hearing process took place by taking public's statements though their mobile phones via video conferencing.

This program has been launched as a pilot project.

This pilot project would run for two months and the proper launching of Skype hearing would take place in the first week of December.

The hearing of the cases was conducted successfully and citizens appreciated the secretariat for providing this facility right from their homes.

This service was already available for overseas Pakistanis which was initiated two years back by Ombudsman Secretariat.

The Federal Ombudsman is faster in providing justice without a lawyer and without any compensation.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Mobile Kasur Sheikhupura Mianwali December From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Celebrating 50 Years of Apollo 11 Landing with OME ..

31 minutes ago

2010-2017: An 11% rise in proportion of Pakistanis ..

38 minutes ago

Climate change pushes Italy beekeepers to the brin ..

2 minutes ago

NGOs, philanthropists asked to help quake survivor ..

2 minutes ago

Judoka Shah Hussain off to Brazil for Tokyo Olympi ..

2 minutes ago

Hunter Biden May Be Linked to Around 15 Criminal C ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.