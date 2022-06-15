Federal Ombudsman starts proceedings through IRD system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Under the directions of Federal Ombudsman Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the office of Ombudsman started proceedings through IRD system.

The residents of Al-Safa Heights, Islamabad filed a complaint under IRD against the management of Al-Safa Heights for resolution of their grievances.

They stated that 150 families are residing in Al-Safa Heights, its management regularly charge Rs.7000/- as service charges but they have not provided the facility of water, cleaning and lift services, due to which the residents are suffering great hardship.

Mr. Muhammad Saqib Khan, Registrar WMS and Ms.

Zariab Mussarat, Dy. Director(complaints) summoned the management of Al-Safa Heights. During the proceedings, the management of Al-Safa Heights promised to resolve the issues of residents on immediate basis.

Later on, the management informed that one lift has been operationalized, whereas the second lift would be operationalized at the end of June this year, damaged pipes have been replaced and better measures have been taken for cleanliness.

The residents of Al-Safa Heights have thanked the Federal Ombudsman through a letter that due to his intervention, their problems have been resolved.