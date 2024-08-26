'Federal Ombudsman Striving For Provision Of Justice'
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 09:18 PM
The institution of Federal Ombudsman is striving for the provision of free of cost justice to people at their door steps and gaining people interest day by day
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The institution of Federal Ombudsman is striving for the provision of free of cost justice to people at their door steps and gaining people interest day by day.
In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha region Mushtaq Ahmed Awan said here on Monday that since the very first day of assuming his charge, he has been striving to give maximum relief to people at their door steps.
He said that arrangement of open courts on weekly basis is a proof of sincerity in this regard. He said that his doors are open twenty four hours for people.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security5 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP5 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain5 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism5 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta6 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister6 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana6 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented6 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..6 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition6 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan6 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool6 hours ago