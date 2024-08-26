Open Menu

'Federal Ombudsman Striving For Provision Of Justice'

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 09:18 PM

'Federal Ombudsman striving for provision of justice'

The institution of Federal Ombudsman is striving for the provision of free of cost justice to people at their door steps and gaining people interest day by day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The institution of Federal Ombudsman is striving for the provision of free of cost justice to people at their door steps and gaining people interest day by day.

In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha region Mushtaq Ahmed Awan said here on Monday that since the very first day of assuming his charge, he has been striving to give maximum relief to people at their door steps.

He said that arrangement of open courts on weekly basis is a proof of sincerity in this regard. He said that his doors are open twenty four hours for people.

