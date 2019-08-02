Federal Ombudsman submits implementation report in Supreme Court regarding improvement in jail conditions

The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat has submitted 3rd quarterly implementation report regarding status of improving conditions of jails in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat has submitted 3rd quarterly implementation report regarding status of improving conditions of jails in Pakistan.

The report was submitted through its Secretary and Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar, Advocate Supreme Court in Suo Moto Case No. 1 of 2006, wherein Supreme Court asked Federal Ombudsman to submit recommendations for improvement in the conditions of jails of Pakistan.

The report stated that the recommendations in consultation with all stakeholders were submitted for improving jails' conditions in Pakistan.

The report stated that all the Provinces to constitute two Committees, namely Provincial & District Oversight Committees for improving jails conditions. Ministry of Interior and Provincial Home / Prison Departments to appoint Senior Officers to act as a Focal Person to enable surprise visits of the Committees, it added.

The report also stated that Law & Justice Commission together with Advocates General and Provincial Ombudsmen to review and submit proposals for significant expansion of probation / parole facilities to reduce pressure on accommodation facilities in jails. Provincial governments to build jails in every district headquarter, and the Federal Government in Islamabad. Every jail should have separate and independent portion for women and juvenile prisoners, with sleeping space for every prisoner with adequate toilet and hygiene facilities, the report reads.

It stated that Establishment of Biometric system in jails with courts for maintaining the record of prisoners. Peshi roaster and jail record / registers should also be computerized / automated, it added.

The report stated that drug users and mentally insane prisoners to be kept outside the premises of the jail in drug clinics/homes for mentally retarded prisoners and provided medical treatment. The prisoners with HIV, Hepatitis, T.B. and drug addicts should be segregated and kept apart from other prisoners, it added.

The report also suggested that Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, the University falling in respective territorial area of jail, Allama Iqbal Open University, and others good reputed Government institutions/ organizations to assist in improving educational and skill training facilities including missing facilities / payment of fines to deserving prisoners.

It said that the ministries concerned at Federal and Provincial level to allocate necessary funds and resources for improvement in jails and establishment of Prisoners Voluntary Donations Fund at provincial level be ensured. Pakistan Bar Council and Provincial Bar Councils to provide free legal aid to prisoners and especially, to the Under-Trial Prisoners and for appeal purpose, it added.

Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar said that Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz held meetings at all provinces with stakeholders for evaluation the status of implementation and for improving jails conditions in Pakistan.

He said that Federal Ombudsman Secretariat has also engaged universities for provision of educational facilities to the prisoners in jails. In this Academic Council of University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore approved the liaison between UHS and Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat for welfare of the prisoners. UHS is also preparing MoU for the purpose. National University of Science & Technology (NUST), Islamabad has prepared a proposal on "Psychological Cum technical Training of Trainers for Prisoners in Jails of Pakistan". University of the Punjab submitted proposal for University - Prisoners Education Partnership Program (UPEPP) in order to support collaboration between Prisons and University. This program is to be based on the typology of partnership models, from prisoners and university students learning together, to lecturers teaching inside prison walls. Provincial Home Department and Inspectors General of Prisons have been asked to activate.