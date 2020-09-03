UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Ombudsman Submits Report To Supreme Court On Plight Of Women In Jails

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:20 PM

Federal Ombudsman submits report to Supreme Court on plight of women in jails

The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat on Thursday submitted the seventh implementation report to the Supreme Court on the plight of women prisoners in jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat on Thursday submitted the seventh implementation report to the Supreme Court on the plight of women prisoners in jails.

According to the report, there were less than the required number of inmates in Balochistan jails, who, however, were the most affected by the coronavirus.

The capacity of 11 jails in Balochistan was 2,585 while currently 478 inmates were housed there, the report revealed.

It stated that the jails in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were overcrowded. There were some 14,412 convicted prisoners in 43 jails of Punjab, 4,985 in 24 jails of Sindh, 2,896 in 38 jails of the KP and 734 in 11 jails of Balochistan. The number of under-trial prisoners in Punjab jails was 30,711, Sindh 12,337, KP 8,995 and Balochistan 1,342.

The report stated that there were 829 women prisoners in Punjab, 230 in Sindh, 162 in KP and 23 in Balochistan.

Similarly, 633 children were in the jails of Punjab, 205 in Sindh, 400 in KP and 35 in Balochistan, it added.

The report stated that there were 48,283 inmates in Punjab jails, 17,322 in Sindh, 11,891 in KP and 2,107 in Balochistan. Five were infected with the coronavirus in Punjab's jails, 42 in Sindh, 34 in KPK and 57 in Balochistan, it added.

It said there were 553 hepatitis patients in Punjab jails, 61 in Sindh, 475 in KP and 65 in Balochistan. Prisoners were not allowed to see anyone during the coronavirus in all the provinces, it added.

The report stated that the Interior Ministry had approved the construction of a jail on 72 kanals in Islamabad's H-16 Sector at a cost of Rs 3.9 billion. Steps were also being taken to educate and train women in prisons, it added.

The report stated that separate prison cells had been set up for women and children in jails.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Interior Ministry Punjab Jail Women All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gang busted, ring leader among three held

1 second ago

New US jobless claims drop amid fears of throttled ..

3 seconds ago

Pakistan's security forces will continue defending ..

4 seconds ago

Chile Extends Coronavirus-Related State of Catastr ..

6 seconds ago

Cycling: Tour de France stage 6 results

3 minutes ago

Robertson wants to follow Liverpool glory by reviv ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.