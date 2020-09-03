Federal Ombudsman submits report to Supreme Court on plight of women in jails

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat on Thursday submitted the seventh implementation report to the Supreme Court on the plight of women prisoners in jails.

According to the report, there were less than the required number of inmates in Balochistan jails, who, however, were the most affected by the coronavirus.

The capacity of 11 jails in Balochistan was 2,585 while currently 478 inmates were housed there, the report revealed.

It stated that the jails in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were overcrowded. There were some 14,412 convicted prisoners in 43 jails of Punjab, 4,985 in 24 jails of Sindh, 2,896 in 38 jails of the KP and 734 in 11 jails of Balochistan. The number of under-trial prisoners in Punjab jails was 30,711, Sindh 12,337, KP 8,995 and Balochistan 1,342.

The report stated that there were 829 women prisoners in Punjab, 230 in Sindh, 162 in KP and 23 in Balochistan.

Similarly, 633 children were in the jails of Punjab, 205 in Sindh, 400 in KP and 35 in Balochistan, it added.

The report stated that there were 48,283 inmates in Punjab jails, 17,322 in Sindh, 11,891 in KP and 2,107 in Balochistan. Five were infected with the coronavirus in Punjab's jails, 42 in Sindh, 34 in KPK and 57 in Balochistan, it added.

It said there were 553 hepatitis patients in Punjab jails, 61 in Sindh, 475 in KP and 65 in Balochistan. Prisoners were not allowed to see anyone during the coronavirus in all the provinces, it added.

The report stated that the Interior Ministry had approved the construction of a jail on 72 kanals in Islamabad's H-16 Sector at a cost of Rs 3.9 billion. Steps were also being taken to educate and train women in prisons, it added.

The report stated that separate prison cells had been set up for women and children in jails.