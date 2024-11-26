Federal Ombudsman Sukkur hears complaints against SSGCL & SEPCO

The Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office Sukkur on Tuesday headed by Syed Mehmood Ali Shah,and Professor Dr Abdul waheed indhar conducted an outreach hearing in Larkana circuit House which aimed to address public complaints against Federal Government departments, specifically Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office Sukkur on Tuesday headed by Syed Mehmood Ali Shah,and Professor Dr Abdul waheed indhar conducted an outreach hearing in Larkana circuit House which aimed to address public complaints against Federal Government departments, specifically Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO).

A total of 52 complaints were heard,with 36 related to SSGCL and 16 related to SEPCO.

Deputy Manager Billing from SSGC, Saeed Ahmed Korejo, and representatives from SEPCO, including Executive Engineer Riaz Ali Mangi, Revenue Officers Saddarudin Shaikh, Shah Murad Jatoi and Aijaz Ali were present to address the complaints.

The Regional head emphasized the importance of timely resolution of public complaints and advised the concerned agencies to establish effective internal mechanisms to prevent such issues from recurring. He warned that if the agencies fail to address public grievances promptly, the Federal Ombudsman’s Office will be compelled to intervene.