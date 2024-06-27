Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 10:25 PM

An open court organized by Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Region Commissioner IRD Dr Abdul Waheed Indhar in the hall of Pano Aqil Municipal Committee on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) An open court organized by Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Region Commissioner IRD Dr Abdul Waheed Indhar in the hall of Pano Aqil Municipal Committee on Thursday.

The citizens lodged complaints against the different federal departments including SEPCO Sukkur, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Pakistan Railways, Passport Office, EOBI and FIA and other departments.

Speaking to the media, the Federal Ombudsman Sukkur said that more than fifty applications have been collected against various federal departments.

Instructions have been issued to the concerned departments to solve the problems on priority basis, the citizens have also complaints against non-production of passports or undue delay by the passport office staff and the baggage built at the several stations of Pakistan Railways, he said.

By implementing these requests, the problems of the consumers will be resolved as soon as possible, he said, added that the Federal Ombudsman office also resolved the problems being faced by complainants against PTA and universities.

