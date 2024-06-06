Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Listened Petitions Received Against SEPCO, Sui Gas

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 11:06 PM

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur listened petitions received against SEPCO, Sui Gas

On the instructions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Regional Head Syed Mahmood Ali Shah listened petitions received against Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and Sui Southern Gas Company in Larkana on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) On the instructions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Regional Head Syed Mahmood Ali Shah listened petitions received against Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and Sui Southern Gas Company in Larkana on Thursday.

Forty petitions were filed against SEPCO, decisions were made on 33 petitions, while next hearing dates were given in seven petitions. Apart from this, decisions were made only on 20 of the 20 applications filed against Sui Southern Gas Company.

Syed Mahmood Ali Shah, in-charge of Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Region, instructed the officials of the departments concerned to resolve the complaints of the victims as soon as possible and not to do injustice to anyone.

He said that legal action will be taken against the officers violating the order. Federal Ombudsman Syed Mahmood Ali Shah, Regional Head of Sukkur, also visited the utility store where he checked out the rates of various items where the price was being charged higher than the fixed rate.

He inquired about the non-availability of flour and sugar at the utility store and contacted the head Incharge, on which he was told that flour and sugar are not available at any utility store which has not been sent. After that, Regional Head Syed Mahmood Ali Shah visited the passport office where he was informed about issuing passports to people.

