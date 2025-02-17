Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur To Hold Open Court In Jacobabad On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur to Hold Open Court in Jacobabad on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Federal Ombudsman Sukkur, Mian Abdul Khaliq, will hold an open court at the District Council Hall in Jacobabad on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 9:00 am.

According to announcement here on Monday, all consumers had been advised to bring their written complaints regarding electricity issues, along with three copies of the application.

One copy would be submitted to the Federal Ombudsman, one to SEPCO/SSGC, and one for personal records.

Representatives from Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and other representatives from federal Government Departments would also be present. This open court aims to address public grievances and provide relief to consumers facing electricity-related issues.

