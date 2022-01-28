UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Takes Action On Thousand Pending Cases Against EOBI

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 07:33 PM

The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has taken suo moto action on news item appeared in section of press and on a reference received from President of Pakistan against pending cases of pension of thousands of laborers with Employees Old Age Benefit Institution (EOBI).

The Federal Ombudsman has summoned the head of the EOBI on 9th February, 2022 along with all details of pending cases and action plan, said in a press release issued here on Friday.

The Federal Ombudsman has summoned the head of the EOBI on 9th February, 2022 along with all details of pending cases and action plan, said in a press release issued here on Friday. He said that a large number of pensioners, who have given their heart and soul to the economic and industrial development of the country along with their contribution to EOBI funds, are being deprived of their legal rights.

A laborer pays numerous visits to the office of EOBI for his merely Rs.8000/- pension. He said that no facilitation is being provided to these laborers at their regional offices.

The Federal Ombudsman took very serious notice on unnecessary delay and on red-tapism in payment of pension to the poor laborers. He said that the entire EOBI system entails many lapses and requires complete refurbishing of mechanisms on modern lines.

It is pertinent to mention that previously, the Supreme Court has also taken action on financial corruption of EOBI officers.

>