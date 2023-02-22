UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Takes Notice Against 'corporal Punishment' Meted Out To Differently-abled Children

Published February 22, 2023

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, while taking cognizance of the objectionable act of physical punishment to differently-abled children by the staff of the National Institute of Special Education, H-9 Islamabad, on Wednesday has taken the notice under article 9(1) of the establishment of the office of Wafaqi Mohtsib (Ombudsman) order, 1983

The news of inflicting corporal punishment on some differently-abled children by the staff of the National Institute of Special education Sector H-9, Islamabad was aired on various news channels as social media was flooded with outcry from the general public taking exception to this inhumane act.

The federal ombudsman has asked the secretary and the ministry of Human Rights to submit a comprehensive report.

The report, as per the directions of the federal ombudsman, must clearly highlight all aspects of the said incident, including action taken against those responsible for this inhumane treatment, which includes the management of the centre within one week.

