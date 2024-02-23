Federal Ombudsman takes notice against passport processing delays

In response to delays in passport processing across the country, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi Friday has initiated corrective measures under Article 17 of the Presidential Order 1983 and directed to inspect all regional passport offices

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) In response to delays in passport processing across the country, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi Friday has initiated corrective measures under Article 17 of the Presidential Order 1983 and directed to inspect all regional passport offices.

According to the details, The Federal Ombudsman's office has directed the inspection of all regional passport offices to expedite services for the public. In-charge Federal Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad Abdul Ghaffar Beg also conducted a surprise inspection at the Regional Passport Office in Abbottabad.

Abdul Ghaffar Beg highlighted the prolonged complaints of delays in passport processing received by the Federal Ombudsman office, prompting immediate action. He emphasized that obtaining a passport is a fundamental right for all Pakistani citizens, especially those seeking opportunities abroad for education or employment.

He said that the purpose of the Federal Ombudsman's office is to address administrative issues and provide swift justice to the public.