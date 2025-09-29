SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Federal Ombudsman takes notice of administrative lapses at Rohri Junction Railway Station. The Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sukkur on Monday has taken immediate notice of the reported administrative lapses and passenger hardships at Rohri Junction Railway Station, as highlighted in the electronic media.

Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi has constituted a team comprising senior officers of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, led by the Regional Head.

The team has been tasked with conducting an on-the-spot review of the situation at Rohri Junction Railway Station and submitting a comprehensive report to the Federal Ombudsman for remedial action.

This step reflects the Federal Ombudsman's commitment to ensuring accountability in national institutions and improving public service delivery.

The move aims to address the concerns of the public and bring about necessary improvements in the administration of the railway station.