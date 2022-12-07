Federal Ombudsman takes notice of complaints against EOBI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Wednesday took notice of the thousands of complaints filed against Employees' Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

He ordered the implementation of the recommendations made in the report of the Federal Ombudsman Committee 2016, adding that the report prepared by the committee addressed the constitutional loopholes, registration of workers and system for early collection of pensions to pensioners to 9.4 million workers and thousands of employees of EOBI.

On this occasion, Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman Khawaja Saifur Rehman also met with Khalid Shah, Regional Head of EOBI Abbottabad so that workers and pensioners could get their rights as soon as possible.

He further said that the office of the Federal Ombudsman was established to provide quick and free justice to the public regarding mismanagement in the federal departments, which is resolved within 60 days of receiving the complaint.

The Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman further said that in the light of the instructions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, any complainant could register his complaint on plain paper during office hours and get a receipt, after which the investigating officer would take immediate action and take appropriate action.

He called for a report from the agency and notices were issued to both parties for a hearing. It should be clear that there is no court fee in the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office and no lawyer was required.

The complainant presents his complaint and positioned himself apart from this, for the convenience of the public, there was also an online complaint facility through which people could register their complaints while sitting in their homes or workplaces, which were promptly processed and redressal of complaints as per the law.