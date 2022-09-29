UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Takes Notice Of Dengue Spread

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has asked for an urgent plan of action from the concerned government departments for both preventive and curative measures from dengue virus.

The Ombudsman issued these directions while taking notice of many complaints regarding the spread of dengue fever in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as well as other cities, a news release said on Thursday.

Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation and the Ministry of Health will give an updated progress on the action plan to be reviewed in meeting which will be chaired by Wafaqi Mohtasib shortly.

There are complaints pouring in regarding lack of spray in many areas as well as the quality of treatment in various hospitals.

There is an urgent need for the concerned Agencies to move fast to tackle it on war footing. Wafaqi Mohtasib will personally monitor and chair a meeting in this regard soon.

