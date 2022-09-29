UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Takes Notice Of Increasing Dengue Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has asked for an urgent plan of action from the concerned government departments for both preventive and curative measures against dengue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has asked for an urgent plan of action from the concerned government departments for both preventive and curative measures against dengue.

The Ombudsman issued these directions while taking notice of many complaints regarding the spread of dengue fever in the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as well as other areas, said a press release (PR) on Thursday.

Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation and the Ministry of Health would submit an updated progress report on the action plan before a meeting chaired by the Ombudsman for his review, the PR said.

The Ombudsman noted that the prevalence of dengue fever and its rapid spread was causing great fear in the public at large. "There are complaints pouring in regarding lack of spray in many areas as well as the quality of treatment in various government hospitals," the PR read.

The press communique further said there was an urgent need for the concerned agencies to move fast to tackle it on a war footing, and that the Federal Ombudsman would personally monitor and chair a meeting in that regard soon.

