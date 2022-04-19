Federal Ombudsman takes notice of USC mismanagement

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi on Tuesday took notice of mismanagement of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) and problems of people in utility store outlets.

He directed the regional head of Abbottabad to visit the outlets of the utility store and send a detailed report to the federal ombudsman on the various food items being provided to the public in the various stores.

Giving details of the USC Abbottabad Region to the Federal Ombudsman, Zonal Head Berg Hina said that at present the Zonal Head has 163 tons of ghee, 116 tons of sugar and a large quantity of flour and other food items.

She further said that there is no shortage of supply of any kind of goods in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Gilgit-Baltistan and Swabi districts.

The federal ombudsman's team also inspected two USC outlets, one at Prince Masjid Chowk in Abbottabad and the other at Jhangian Murree Road, where they found a long queues of people at stores to buy cheap items.

They also found that only one salesman was providing services to the people at the counter, the federal ombudsman's team instructed zonal manager Berg Heena to install two counters instead of one and to deploy two salesmen for convenience of customers.

The team also instructed the zonal head to set up tents in front of the store for the convenience of the people and to protect them from extreme heat.

On the occasion consumers also lodged their complaints in the presence of the federal ombudsman's team.