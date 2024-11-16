Federal Ombudsman Team Holds Khuli Katchery In Kotli (AJK)
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 01:00 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Under the directions of the Federal Ombudsman, 'Wafaqi Mohtasib' Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the Director General, Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Mr. Ashfaq Ahmad, accompanied by consultant Mr. Khalid Sial, held a Khuli Katchery at Kotli (AJ&K) in Mirpur division on Friday and heard complaints against the Federal entities in the district.
APP AJK Correspondent reports that the inquiry team also issued instructions to the officials concerned, representing the federal government organizations, and disposed of many complaints on the spot. The Khuli Katchery was attended by a large number of complainants, and they aired their grievances against the electricity, sui gas, passport office, NADRA, BISP, Pakistan Post, postal life insurance, and national savings. With a view to prompt redressal of complaints, the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat officials issued on the spot instructions to the officials representing the Federal Agencies, who assured their fullest cooperation in this regard.
The Director General, Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, speaking on the occasion, said that the officials belonging to federal entities must discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the rules and regulations and to desist from any kind of wrongdoing.
The Wafaqi Mohtasib officials also met the local media representatives after the Khuli Katcheri and briefed them on Wafaqi Mohtasib’s initiatives, powers, and the procedure for lodging complaints to seek redressal.
Earlier, the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s officials also delivered an awareness lecture dilating upon the procedure to lodge a complaint and how to get relief from the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office. They stated that any person can lodge a complaint on a simple piece of paper in the form of an application addressed to the Wafaqi Mohtasib, adding that each and every case is decided within the 60 days.
They informed us that the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, resolved 193,000 complaints during the last year, which is also a record. They stated that the Wafaqi Mohtasib has established a regional office in the AJ&K, Muzaffarabad, sometime back with a view to facilitating the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which is now fully functional.
