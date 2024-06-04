Federal Ombudsman Team Inspect Facilities At AIIA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) On the direction of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, a team of Federal Ombudsman
Regional Office Lahore inspected facilities for passengers here at Allama Iqbal International
Airport (AIIA) on Tuesday.
According to Federal Ombudsman's Focal Person for media, Shahid Nasim Malik, the team
comprising Senior Advisor In Charge Abdul Hameed Razi, Director General Riyaz Hameed
Chaudhry and Deputy Director Tahir Zameer, reviewed in detail the facilities provided to the
passengers.
The team inspected the one-window facility established under the Special Federal Ombudsman
Secretariat, besides examining the performance of Customs, FIA (Federal Investigation Agency),
OPF (Overseas Pakistanis Foundation) and Civil Aviation Authority and issued on the spot orders
for further improvement.
The Customs authorities apprised the inspection team that the defected scanning machine
has been repaired due to which the passengers have got a lot of convenience.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi asks Islamabad court for early hearing of iddat case
Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday: Sources
Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7
‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’
Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace
PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit
Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Performance of food dept remained exemplary in 100 days: minister50 seconds ago
-
20 stretchers, as many wheelchairs donated to LGH54 seconds ago
-
19,498 take UET entrance test56 seconds ago
-
Chairman CDA ensures quick solutions to public grievances59 seconds ago
-
Dengue cases surge in country with 2,795 new cases reported1 minute ago
-
Traffic Police Sahiwal issues alerts regarding traffic violations1 minute ago
-
Bushra Bibi asks Islamabad court for early hearing of iddat case6 minutes ago
-
Home dept issues guidelines for Eidul Azha11 minutes ago
-
WASA MD directs for lab test of drinking water in various areas31 minutes ago
-
SC notifies summer vacations31 minutes ago
-
Up gradation of Mirpur-AJK DHQ Hospital31 minutes ago
-
Minister grieves over 11 deaths in Sanjdi Coal Mine31 minutes ago