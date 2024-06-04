Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Team Inspect Facilities At AIIA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) On the direction of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, a team of Federal Ombudsman

Regional Office Lahore inspected facilities for passengers here at Allama Iqbal International

Airport (AIIA) on Tuesday.

According to Federal Ombudsman's Focal Person for media, Shahid Nasim Malik, the team

comprising Senior Advisor In Charge Abdul Hameed Razi, Director General Riyaz Hameed

Chaudhry and Deputy Director Tahir Zameer, reviewed in detail the facilities provided to the

passengers.

The team inspected the one-window facility established under the Special Federal Ombudsman

Secretariat, besides examining the performance of Customs, FIA (Federal Investigation Agency),

OPF (Overseas Pakistanis Foundation) and Civil Aviation Authority and issued on the spot orders

for further improvement.

The Customs authorities apprised the inspection team that the defected scanning machine

has been repaired due to which the passengers have got a lot of convenience.

