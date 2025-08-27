Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Team Inspects Lahore Airport Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) On the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, a team from the Federal

Ombudsman Secretariat, Regional Office Lahore, on Wednesday carried out an inspection

of Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The inspection team was led by Member In-Charge Kanwar Shah Rukh and included Director

General Riaz Hameed Chaudhry, Deputy Director Tahir Zameer, and Assistant Advisor

Gulzar Ahmad Butt.

During the visit, the team reviewed passenger facilities in detail and interacted with travelers

to learn about their concerns.

Special attention was given to the One-Window Facilitation

Desk, established under the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat to address passenger issues

efficiently.

The team also evaluated the performance of Customs, FIA, OPF, and the Pakistan Civil

Aviation Authority (PCAA), issuing on-the-spot directions for further improvements.

The PCAA officials briefed that service desks of all institutions had been relocated

to a single spot to ensure maximum convenience for passengers.

