Federal Ombudsman Team Inspects Services At Bacha Khan Airport
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Federal Ombudsman Office inspection team here Wednesday inspected various services at Bacha Khan International Airport in order to help facilitate passengers.
In line with the directions of Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Regional Office, Peshawar inspected Bacha Khan International Airport here Wednesday.
The team comprising Bakhtiar Gul, Deputy Advisor, Ms. Anjum Bibi, Assistant Registrar and Muhammad Alamzaib, Private Secretary inspected domestic and international lounges of immigration, other counters and one window facilitation desk.
The team also interacted passengers about their problems and also discussed the issues with local heads and focal persons of all concerned Agencies.
